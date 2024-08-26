Alcuni li trovano un po' inquietanti, altri li adorano, ma a Kelowna, in Canada, questi bizzarre statue sono diventate protagoniste di una storia davvero straordinaria (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Tutto è iniziato in una tranquilla mattina di giugno, quando Kelly Blair, un residente di Kelowna in Canada, si è affacciato al giardino e ha scoperto con sgomento che i suoi otto gnomi erano spariti. Kelly, che stava pensando di regalarli, si è ritrovato improvvisamente senza quei piccoli amici di terracotta che animavano il suo giardino. Nel quartiere, noto per la sua tranquillità, questo insolito “furto” ha scatenato non poche preoccupazioni.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
- Kamloops forecast to see chances of showers replaced by rising temperatures - The Kamloops region is forecast to see some showers in the coming week before temperatures climb to around 30 C before the weekend, according to Environment canada. castanet
- Kelowna's Four Points and Hampton Inn manager wins prestigious Marriott honour - Saleh serves as the manager of both the Four Points and Hampton Inn & Suites kelowna, which are right across a parking lot from one another. He came to kelowna from Ukraine in June 2022 to escape the ... castanet
- Getting There: State program will boost electric car chargers in northeastern Washington - The Washington State Department of Commerce has approved funds for several new charging stations in northeastern rural counties, and around the state, as registered electric vehicles continue to ... spokesman
Video Alcuni trovanoVideo Alcuni trovano