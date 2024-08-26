Alcuni li trovano un po' inquietanti altri li adorano ma a Kelowna in Canada questi bizzarre statue sono diventate protagoniste di una storia davvero straordinaria

Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonna

(Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Tutto è iniziato in una tranquilla mattina di giugno, quando Kelly Blair, un residente diin, si è affacciato al giardino e ha scoperto con sgomento che i suoi otto gnomi erano spariti. Kelly, che stava pensando di regalarli, si è ritrovato improvvisamente senza quei piccoli amici di terracotta che animavano il suo giardino. Nel quartiere, noto per la sua tranquillità, questo insolito “furto” ha scatenato non poche preoccupazioni.