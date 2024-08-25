Val Venis usa “X” per accusare John Cena di aver voltato le spalle agli innocenti. (Di domenica 25 agosto 2024) Val Venis non ha mai nascosto le sue opinioni di destra e la sua battaglia contro i pronomi si è trasformata in un vero e proprio post omofobico. Non è la prima volta che viene cancellato, ma ora ha puntato il dito contro John Cena, che è considerato un simbolo di rettitudine e di tutto ciò che è buono nel mondo, soprattutto per il fatto che si è impegnato oltre misura per i bambini negli ultimi anni. Detto ciò, Val Venis ha usato X (precedentemente noto come Twitter) per accusare John Cena di aver tradito 24 milioni di taiwanesi, allineandosi con il Partito Comunista Cinese per guadagno finanziario. Sostiene che Cena abbia usato i bambini per creare un’immagine eroica, ma alla fine abbia rivelato una mancanza di moralità ed etica, guidato solo dal denaro.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- 10 Unique Gimmicks From The 2000s That Didn't Last Long - Many young wrestlers became stars in the 2000s while others never found the right gimmick to become successful, even if said gimmicks weren't bad. thesportster
- WWE Fan Purchases Val Venis Trademark And Uses It For LGBTQ+ Support - Recently, a WWE fan purchased the trademark of Val venis in a move to support the LGBTQ+ community. The Val venis website, which is called The Valued Allies of LBGTQ+ Vital Educational and ... msn
- Trish Stratus' Body Transformation - Trish Stratus is one of the greatest women's wrestlers in WWE history. Let's take a look at her transformation from fitness model to WWE legend! msn
Video Val VenisVideo Val Venis