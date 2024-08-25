Pavel Durov, l'intervista a Tucker Carlson: "Gli Usa vogliono usare Telegram per spiare le persone, lettere di minacce dai dem" - VIDEO (Di domenica 25 agosto 2024) Pavel Durov è stato arrestato a Parigi. Il fondatore di Telegram è accusato di frodi, pedofilia e traffico di droga. Ecco qui l'intervista che ha rilasciato non molto tempo fa all'ex giornalista di Fox Tucker Carlson, che negli ultimi mesi è riuscito persino ad intervistare al Cremlino Putin. Nel co Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- Telegram app founder Pavel Durov arrested in France - French media report - “I would rather be free than to take orders from anyone,” durov told US journalist tucker Carlson in April about his exit from Russia and search for a home for his company which included stints in ... irishtimes
- Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at French airport - Telegram chief executive Pavel durov is expected to appear in court today after being arrested by French police at an airport near Paris for alleged offences related to his popular messaging app, ... rte.ie
- Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris - We don't know why. In any case, he's locked up." The arrest of Pavel durov has sparked international reactions, with American journalist tucker Carlson interpreting the detention as a warning to ... bignewsnetwork
