Highlights e gol Liverpool-Brentford 2-0 Premier League 2024 2025 VIDEO

Il VIDEO con Highlights e gol di Liverpool-Brentford 2-0, match valido per la seconda giornata della Premier League 2024/2025. Ad Anfield Road arriva un'altra vittoria per i Reds, con il nuovo allenatore Arne Slot che bagna al meglio il suo debutto davanti al pubblico amico. Padroni di casa subito avanti con Luis Diaz al 13?, poi nella ripresa ecco il raddoppio di Salah e tante altre occasioni per arrotondare ulteriormente il punteggio. LA CRONACA DEL MATCH
- Arne Slot's Anfield era gets up and running as Liverpool beat Brentford - 5 talking points - Anfield got its first competitive taste of Arne Slot's football and Liverpool fans went home happy and chanting his name as goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah secured a hard-fought win over Brentford. mirror.co.uk
- Premier League: Chelsea start Enzo Maresca era with drubbing of Wolves after Madueke hat-trick - No-one will remember this in two weeks. I'm very frustrated." Arne Slot will take charge of his first Premier League home game as Liverpool boss against Brentford later on Sunday. Slot was hired from ... wionews
- Highlights: Dundee United 2-0 St Johnstone - Watch highlights as Dundee United beat St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. Available to UK users only. Premier League: Salah doubles Liverpool lead against Brentford Dominant Norris fights back ... bbc
