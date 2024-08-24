Fonte : ilgiornale di 24 ago 2024

Telegram arrestato il fondatore e amministratore Pavel Durov

Telegram, arrestato il fondatore e amministratore Pavel Durov (Di sabato 24 agosto 2024) Pavel Durov è stato arresto al suo arrivo all'aeroporto francese di Le Bourget. Era arrivato insieme a una donna e una guardia del corpo
