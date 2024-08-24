Highlights e gol Tottenham-Everton 4-0: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 24 agosto 2024) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Tottenham-Everton 4-0, match della seconda giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. Al 14? è Bissouma a sbloccare il risultato, poi al 25? è Son a realizzare il 2-0. Al 71? nel tabellino c’è spazio anche per Romero, mentre sei minuti più tardi Son realizza la sua doppietta personale. Ecco le azioni salienti della partita. Highlights e gol Tottenham-Everton 4-0: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Spurs earn first win of new season as Toffees suffer another heavy defeat - Everton’s miserable start to the new season continued after a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham, which saw goalkeeper Jordan Pickford make a huge error. skysports
- Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Player Ratings and Match Highlights - Heung-min Son runs the show in Spurs’ first home game of the season Another tough day at the office for Sean Dyche’s Toffees ... givemesport
- Tottenham vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today after Son goals - Tottenham vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today after Son goals - Spurs chasing three points after Leicester frustration ... msn
Video Highlights golVideo Highlights gol