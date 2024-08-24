Highlights e gol Aston Villa-Arsenal 0-2: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 24 agosto 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Aston Villa-Arsenal 0-2, match valevole per la seconda giornata di Premier League 2024/2025. Colpo esterno dei Gunners, che espugnano il Villa Park grazie alle reti di Trossard (due minuti dopo il suo ingresso in campo) e Partey, entrambe arrivate nella ripresa. La squadra di Arteta sale così al primo posto a quota 6 punti insieme a Manchester City e Brighton. GLI Highlights E I GOL Highlights e gol Aston Villa-Arsenal 0-2: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
