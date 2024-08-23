Sudan Regional Refugee Crisis: Education Cannot Wait, UNHCR, UNICEF and Strategic Partners Call for Increased Resources for the Education Response in Egypt and Across the Region During High-Level UN Mission (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Additional funding is urgently needed to scale up access to safe inclusive, equitable quality Education for Refugees as well as vulnerable host community children. CAIRO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Over 748,000 Refugees and asylum-seekers are registered with UNHCR Egypt, a majority of whom are women and children who have recently arrived in Egypt fleeing the brutal conflict that started in Sudan in April 2023. Since the conflict broke, the registered Sudanese Refugee population has grown almost sevenfold and numbers are expected to keep rising. With needs growing exponentially, Resources are running thin for the Government of Egypt, UN agencies and other Strategic Partners to provide Refugee and host community children with safe, protective quality learning spaces.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Over 748,000 Refugees and asylum-seekers are registered with UNHCR Egypt, a majority of whom are women and children who have recently arrived in Egypt fleeing the brutal conflict that started in Sudan in April 2023. Since the conflict broke, the registered Sudanese Refugee population has grown almost sevenfold and numbers are expected to keep rising. With needs growing exponentially, Resources are running thin for the Government of Egypt, UN agencies and other Strategic Partners to provide Refugee and host community children with safe, protective quality learning spaces.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Thousands flee after Myanmar rebels use drones to bomb Rohingya villagers - Bangladesh has enforced harsh measures on Rohingya refugees, most of whom arrived after the massacres in 2017, restricting work, travel and education in an effort to encourage their return to Myanmar. tbsnews
- 133,000 refugees in Russia's Kursk, as Russians advance in Donetsk - Approximately 133,000 people have left their homes so far due to the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk, the acting governor of the region, Alexei Smirnov, said during a ... msn
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Generosity Transcends Borders For Afghan Refugees - Under this program, several refugee women and children come together at Hamilton ... across the U.S. The report also said that The Welcome Project will open doors for education and job opportunities. msn
Video Sudan RegionalVideo Sudan Regional