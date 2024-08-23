Southampton-Nottingham Forest sabato 24 agosto 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

(Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Sembra assurdo ma non lo è,può definirsi uno scontro diretto nella lotta per non retrocedere anche se siamo solo alla seconda giornata. E’ infatti molto improbabile che possano lottare per qualcosa di meglio anche se, secondo i bookmaker, ci sono due squadre messe peggio. I Saints hanno perso 1-0 a St James’ InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e