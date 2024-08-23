Recaldo Thomas, lo chef morto nel Bayesian: “Stanco del mare ma lavorava per sistemare casa dei genitori” (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Lo chef del Bayesian è l'unico membro dello staff ad aver perso la vita insieme ad altri sei passeggeri nella barca affondata a Palermo. Gli amici raccontano che ad Antigua Recaldo Thomas era diventato un modello di riscatto per i giovani: "Sempre sorridente e amante di tutto ciò che era italiano". Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- A seventh body is recovered from sunken superyacht off Sicily, believed to be Mike Lynch's daughter - Rome — Italian rescuers on Friday brought ashore the last of seven bodies from a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily, the Coast Guard said. It is believed to be that of the daughter of ... detroitnews
- Final body recovered from wreckage of luxury yacht off coast of Sicily - The discovery comes as unconfirmed reports in the Italian media say prosecutors are set to announce a manslaughter investigation. thejournal.ie
- Lynch family ‘devastated and in shock’ after bodies recovered from sunken yacht - The body of Canadian-Antiguan national recaldo thomas, who was working as a chef on the superyacht, was recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday. The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch’s ... independent.co.uk
