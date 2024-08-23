John Williams, su Disney+ in arrivo un documentario dedicato al grande compositore (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Con cinque Oscar e 26 Grammy all'attivo, Williams è probabilmente il più grande compositore della storia del cinema Music By John Williams, un documentario prodotto da Steven Spielberg che racconta la vita e la carriera di John Williams, compositore de Lo squalo e Star Wars, debutterà su Disney+ a novembre, dopo un'uscita limitata nelle sale. Sarà, inoltre, il film di apertura dell'AFI Fest 2024, che si terrà al TCL Chinese Theatre dal 23 al 27 ottobre. La settimana successiva, il 1° novembre, il film arriverà su Disney+. Un altro dei produttori del film è Ron Howard, a capo della Imagine Entertainment che ha anche diretto il recente documentario Jim Henson: Idea Man, uscito sempre su Disney+. Nel corsoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Breaking down every Polk County high school football team: Outlook and players to watch - The high school football season begins Friday night -- and we've got a look at every team in Polk County, who they will be leaning on, and their outlook for 2024. msn
- New York Jet On Mission to Be NFL's Best Linebacker - New York Jets linebacker Quincy williams warms up during training camp in New Jersey. / john Jones-USA TODAY Sports After Quincy williams earned first-team All-Pro honors last season thanks to ... thebiglead
- High School Football: James Island moves up to AAAAA to challenge Summerville, Fort Dorchester - James Island moves up from Class AAAA to challenge AAAAA powers Summerville and Fort Dorchester in Region 8, with Ashley Ridge and West Ashley poised to contend. postandcourier
Video John WilliamsVideo John Williams