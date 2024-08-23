Borsa: l'Europa apre in rialzo, attende Powell a Jackson Hole (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Buona partenza sui listini europei che attendono in giornata il discorso del presidente della Fed Jerome Powell al simposio dei banchieri centrali Jackson Hole. Parigi guadagna lo 0,27%, Francoforte lo 0,25%, Londra lo 0,2%.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- FTSE 100 Live 23 August: Ofgem price cap rises, index seen higher despite US slide - The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 16 points higher at 8304, even though leading US benchmarks posted big losses last night. The S&P 500 index fell by 0.9% and the Nasdaq retreated 1.7% amid ... standard.co.uk
- How fast will interest rates fall Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may provide clues at Jackson Hole - jackson HOLE: With the Federal Reserve considered certain to start cutting its benchmark interest rate next month, Chair Jerome powell's highly anticipated speech Friday morning at an economic ... economictimes.indiatimes
