Aston Villa-Arsenal: le formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Buona la prima nella Premier League 2024/25 per Aston Villa e Arsenal: ora è tempo di affrontarsi in quello che potrebbe essere uno dei tantiLeggi tutta la notizia su calciomercatoNotizie su altre fonti
- Mikel Arteta speaks out on his 'exceptional' relationship with Raheem Sterling, adding he is a player 'who has taught him a lot' - as Chelsea star seeks clarity over his future - Mail Sport revealed on Sunday that Sterling was 'seeking clarity' on his Chelsea future after being dropped from their matchday squad to face Man City. dailymail.co.uk
- Unai Emery isn't 'better' than Mikel Arteta - but Arsenal boss' career achievements pale in comparison to Aston Villa's serial overachiever - Indeed, the job he's done at Arsenal doesn't even compare to Emery leading an aston Villa side left in a complete mess by Steven Gerrard into the Champions League within 18 months. Truth be told, it ... msn
- Arteta to hold contract talks with Arsenal after transfer window - Amid claims Arsenal are on the verge of signing the Euro 2024 winner ... "The full focus is on the players that we have at the moment, the big match we have at aston Villa and that's all." Arteta is ... newindianexpress
Video Aston VillaVideo Aston Villa