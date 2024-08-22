Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2024 a New York: diretta su SuperTennis (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Nick Kyrgios torna in campo e per suo il rientro non ha scelto un torneo del circuito maggiore ma la seconda tappa del 2024 dell’Ultimate Tennis Showdown in programma oggi e domani a New York al Forest Hills Stadium, casa dello US Open fino al 1977. Si parte alle 23 ora italiana, diretta su SuperTennis L'articolo Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2024 a New York: diretta su SuperTennis proviene da Sport in TV. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportintv.euNotizie su altre fonti
