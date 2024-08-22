Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2024 a New York | diretta su SuperTennis

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportintv.eu

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Nick Kyrgios torna in campo e per suo il rientro non ha scelto un torneo del circuito maggiore ma la seconda tappa deldell’in programma oggi e domani a Newal Forest Hills Stadium, casa dello US Open fino al 1977. Si parte alle 23 ora italiana,su SuperL'articoloa Newsu Superproviene da Sport in TV.