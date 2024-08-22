Sheffield Wednesday-Leeds (venerdì 23 agosto 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Ci aspettavamo tutti una partenza diversa per il Leeds, già fuori dalla Coppa d Lega ma sopratutto con un solo punto in classifica dopo due giornate. Lo Sheffield Wednesday invece ha iniziato come ha finito la stagione scorsa, ossia vincendo sia al debutto in campionato che in EFL Cup contro l’Hull City, poi però è InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
