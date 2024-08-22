Kim-Fay partners with Norfund and I&M Bank on world-class facility at Tatu City Kenya

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Investment solidifiesas the leading hub for foreign direct investment &n industrial growth, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Kim-Fay, a leading manufacturer and distributor of hygiene, tissue, and home care products in East Africa, has secured funding from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries () and I&Mfor its newat, the 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone on Nairobi's doorstep. Theand I&Mfinancing will support Kim-Fay's business expansion, focusing on providing affordable tissue paper to lower-income market segments. The funds will be directed towards constructing a new recycled paper manufacturingat, using locally sourced wastepaper. The newis expected to be operational by 2025.