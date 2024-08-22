In vacanza con le amiche a Ibiza, Emma cade dal balcone dell’hotel e muore a 19 anni (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) La tragedia della 19enne britannica Emma Ramsay morta a soli 19 anni a Ibiza dopo essere caduta dal balcone dell’hotel in cui si trovava nell’Isola spagnola. Poco prima aveva postato sui social i video della serata di divertimento con le amiche. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
