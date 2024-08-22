Casio to Release Collaboration NFT Sneakers with STEPN GO, the Move-and-Earn Web3 Lifestyle App (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) 800 Limited-Edition Sneakers to Be Offered in Four-Day Raffle Mint Event TOKYO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a Collaboration with the Move-and-Earn Web31 Lifestyle app STEPN GO as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. FSL, the Web3 product development studio that operates STEPN GO, will Release a limited-edition offering of 800 total NFTs2 featuring four types of virtual Sneakers. These exclusive digital items will be available via Raffle Mint on MOOAR, FSL's NFT marketplace, from August 26 through 29. VIRTUAL G-SHOCK was launched in September 2023, seeking to broaden the G-SHOCK user base. STEPN GO is a Lifestyle app where users can Earn rewards for their daily Movement and social interactions, including purchasing and sharing NFT Sneakers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a Collaboration with the Move-and-Earn Web31 Lifestyle app STEPN GO as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. FSL, the Web3 product development studio that operates STEPN GO, will Release a limited-edition offering of 800 total NFTs2 featuring four types of virtual Sneakers. These exclusive digital items will be available via Raffle Mint on MOOAR, FSL's NFT marketplace, from August 26 through 29. VIRTUAL G-SHOCK was launched in September 2023, seeking to broaden the G-SHOCK user base. STEPN GO is a Lifestyle app where users can Earn rewards for their daily Movement and social interactions, including purchasing and sharing NFT Sneakers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Casio to Release Collaboration NFT Sneakers with STEPN GO, the Move-and-Earn Web3 Lifestyle App - FSL's co-founder Yawn Rong describes the collaboration: "We are always hoping to bring more long-established companies and diverse intellectual properties into STEPN GO to encourage more people to find out about our Web3 lifestyle apps. VIRTUAL G-SHOCK was launched in September 2023, seeking to broaden the G-SHOCK user base. These sneakers are designed not only to appeal in virtual spaces but also to highlight the brand's shock absorption when users engage in physical activities such as running. liberoquotidiano
Video Casio ReleaseVideo Casio Release