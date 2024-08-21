Yuchai Thailand Plant Put into Operation, Creating a New Era of Globalization Strategy (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Yuchai Power System (Thailand) Co., Ltd. officially opened in Samut Prakan amidst high expectations on August 20 local time. As the first overseas factory of Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd. (Yuchai) (NYSE:CYD), it represents a significant milestone in Yuchai's Globalization Strategy, highlighting Yuchai's further development in overseas markets. This establishment is expected to inject new momentum into Yuchai's growth, particularly in the Southeast Asian market. At the opening ceremony, senior leaders of Yuchai, representatives from the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of China in Thailand, key partners, and guests from various sectors witnessed this historic moment. Yuchai Power System (Thailand) Co., Ltd. mainly produces diesel engines, gas engines, and clean-energy engines.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Yuchai Power System (Thailand) Co., Ltd. officially opened in Samut Prakan amidst high expectations on August 20 local time. As the first overseas factory of Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd. (Yuchai) (NYSE:CYD), it represents a significant milestone in Yuchai's Globalization Strategy, highlighting Yuchai's further development in overseas markets. This establishment is expected to inject new momentum into Yuchai's growth, particularly in the Southeast Asian market. At the opening ceremony, senior leaders of Yuchai, representatives from the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of China in Thailand, key partners, and guests from various sectors witnessed this historic moment. Yuchai Power System (Thailand) Co., Ltd. mainly produces diesel engines, gas engines, and clean-energy engines.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Yuchai Thailand Plant Put into Operation, Creating a New Era of Globalization Strategy - Co., Ltd. officially opened in Samut Prakan amidst high expectations on August 20 local time. As the first overseas factory of Guangxi yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd. (yuchai) (NYSE:CYD), it represents a ... finance.yahoo
- Credivera Approved to Sell Digital Trust Solutions to Canadian Government - yuchai Power System (thailand) Co., Ltd. officially opened in Samut Prakan amidst high expectations on August 20 local time. As the first overseas factory of Guangxi yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd. (yuchai ... lelezard
Video Yuchai ThailandVideo Yuchai Thailand