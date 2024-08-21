Yuchai Thailand Plant Put into Operation Creating a New Era of Globalization Strategy

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) BANGKOK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Power System () Co., Ltd. officially opened in Samut Prakan amidst high expectations on August 20 local time. As the first overseas factory of GuangxiMachinery Co., Ltd. () (NYSE:CYD), it represents a significant milestone in's, highlighting's further development in overseas markets. This establishment is expected to inject new momentum's growth, particularly in the Southeast Asian market. At the opening ceremony, senior leaders of, representatives from the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of China in, key partners, and guests from various sectors witnessed this historic moment.Power System () Co., Ltd. mainly produces diesel engines, gas engines, and clean-energy engines.