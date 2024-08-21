Todd Phillips rinuncia al film sul wrestler Hulk Hogan con Chris Hemsworth (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) A malincuore Todd Phillips abbandona il biopic dedicato alla superstar del wrestling Hulk Hogan con protagonista Chris Hemsworth. E tuttavia esiste un altro progetto dedicato a Hogan e legato a Matt Damon e Ben Affleck.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- Todd Phillips rules out ‘Joker 3’ but open to Joaquin Phoenix reunion - Folie à Deux' later in 2024, director todd Phillips has shut down the idea of making a trilogy of 'Joker' films. faroutmagazine.co.uk
- Hulk Hogan, hawking his beer: ‘You want me to body slam Kamala Harris’ - WWE Hall of Famer Hulk hogan, pitching his Real American Beer on Monday, asked his Hulkamaniacs if he should “body slam Kamala Harris." ... augustafreepress
- Larry Hogan agrees to Angela Alsobrooks’ preferred debate in U.S. Senate race - Larry hogan’s campaign for U.S. Senate said Tuesday the former Republican governor would debate Angela Alsobrooks in a forum the Democrat had previously committed to — likely setting up at least one ... baltimoresun
Video Todd PhillipsVideo Todd Phillips