Fonte : comingsoon di 21 ago 2024

Todd Phillips rinuncia al film sul wrestler Hulk Hogan con Chris Hemsworth

Todd Phillips rinuncia al film sul wrestler Hulk Hogan con Chris Hemsworth (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) A malincuore Todd Phillips abbandona il biopic dedicato alla superstar del wrestling Hulk Hogan con protagonista Chris Hemsworth. E tuttavia esiste un altro progetto dedicato a Hogan e legato a Matt Damon e Ben Affleck.
Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoon
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Todd Phillips rules out ‘Joker 3’ but open to Joaquin Phoenix reunion - Folie à Deux' later in 2024, director todd Phillips has shut down the idea of making a trilogy of 'Joker' films. faroutmagazine.co.uk

  • Hulk Hogan, hawking his beer: ‘You want me to body slam Kamala Harris’ - WWE Hall of Famer Hulk hogan, pitching his Real American Beer on Monday, asked his Hulkamaniacs if he should “body slam Kamala Harris." ... augustafreepress

  • Larry Hogan agrees to Angela Alsobrooks’ preferred debate in U.S. Senate race - Larry hogan’s campaign for U.S. Senate said Tuesday the former Republican governor would debate Angela Alsobrooks in a forum the Democrat had previously committed to — likely setting up at least one ... baltimoresun

Video di Tendenza
Video Todd Phillips
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.