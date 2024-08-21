Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Elevates National Technological Ambition with the Unveiling of Indonesia's First AI Experience Center (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) - JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH, IDX: ISAT) has taken a significant step forward in its larger purpose to empower Indonesia by launching the country's First AI Experience Center at Solo Technopark in Solo, Central Java. This state-of-the-art facility, backed by advanced 5G connectivity, stands as a testament to Indosat's commitment to shaping Indonesia's future as an AI Nation and positioning the country as a key player in the global AI community.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Unveils the Largest Digital Intelligence Operations Center in Southeast East Asia, Marking a New Era in Intelligence Native Telco. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services.
