Dongfeng punta all’Europa con l’elettrica economica: ecco Nammi Box, city-car da 20.000 euro (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) La piccola elettrica cinese Nammi Box di Dongfeng debutta in Svizzera e Norvegia. Interessante il prezzo, l’auto sfida sul loro terreno elettriche come la Citroen ë-C3 e la futura Grande Panda. Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
