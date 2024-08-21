Baseball, World Classic 2026: Italia nella Pool B insieme a Stati Uniti e Messico (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) E’ stato pubblicato il calendario del World Baseball Classic 2026, in programma a partire dal 5 marzo, fino alla Final Four a Miami tra i 15 e il 17. L’Italia è presente nella Pool B, ospitata a Houston, insieme a Stati Uniti, Messico e Gran Bretagna. Gli azzurri sfideranno gli inglesi sabato 7 marzo, poi gli Stati Uniti il 10 marzo e infine il Messico l’11 marzo. Baseball, World Classic 2026: Italia nella Pool B insieme a Stati Uniti e Messico SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
- 2026 World Baseball Classic unveils format, pools, schedule - world Classic will run from March 5-17 in San Juan, Houston, Tokyo, and Miami, tournament organizers announced Wednesday.The top two countries from each pool will progress to the quarterfinal rounds, ... thescore
