Appier and Murka achieve unprecedented growth in ROAS with innovative campaign strategies

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce the success of its campaign with Murka, an international game developer renowned for its social casino and casual games. Utilizing Appier's AIBID solution, Murka achieved substantial
Since October 2022, Appier's AIBID solution has been Murka's top-performing partner for its social casino games. Additionally, by utilizing also-like purchase ad groups within the same gaming category, Appier assisted Scatter Slots in identifying and acquiring high-ROAS user groups. By identifying users with a high likelihood of purchasing in the social casino gaming genre, Murka achieved an impressive 368% growth amidst seasonal fluctuations.
Murka embarked on their journey with Appier, starting with Scatter Slots. By focusing on high-performing mobile-web traffic and applying cross-app targeting strategies, Murka maintained exceptional ROAS well beyond target levels. The collaboration with Appier across multiple products facilitated seamless learning and optimization, driving continuous improvement in campaign performance.
