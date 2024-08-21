Appier and Murka achieve unprecedented growth in ROAS with innovative campaign strategies

Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia

(Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 -, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce the success of its, an international game developer renowned for its social casino and casual games. Utilizing’s AIBID solution,d substantial