Appier and Murka achieve unprecedented growth in ROAS with innovative campaign strategies

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 -, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce the success of its, an international game developer renowned for its social casino and casual games. Utilizing's AIBID solution,d substantialacross its social casino titles, driving impressive returns on advertising spend () and setting new benchmarks in the online gaming industry. Since October 2022,'s AIBID solution has been's top-performing partner for its social casino games. Following the initial successScatter Slots,extended its collaborationto subsequent titles, Slots Era and Texas Holdem.