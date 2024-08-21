Appier and Murka achieve unprecedented growth in ROAS with innovative campaign strategies (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce the success of its campaign withMurka , an international game developer renowned for its social casino and casual games. Utilizing Appier's AIBID solution, Murka achieved substantial growth across its social casino titles, driving impressive returns on advertising spend (ROAS) and setting new benchmarks in the online gaming industry. Since October 2022, Appier's AIBID solution has been Murka's top-performing partner for its social casino games. Following the initial success with Scatter Slots, Murka extended its collaboration with Appier to subsequent titles, Slots Era and Texas Holdem.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
The collaboration with Appier across multiple products facilitated seamless learning and optimization, driving continuous improvement in campaign performance. "Our partnership with Appier has been a game-changer for us. These insights enabled Murka to refine its strategies, enhancing user engagement and acquisition.
