Fonte : fanpage di 20 ago 2024

Like follower e stream acquistati illegalmente chiusa la piattaforma tedesca che frodava Spotify e Youtube

Like, follower e stream acquistati illegalmente, chiusa la piattaforma tedesca che frodava Spotify e Youtube (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) Pimpyourfollower.de, un sito che offriva agli utenti la possibilità di acquistare stream, views, Like e follower su piattaforme come Soundcloud, Youtube e Spotify, è stato chiuso.
