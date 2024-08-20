Fonte : fanpage di 20 ago 2024

Fermato un uomo con 121 smartphone nella borsa | erano tutti stati rubati durante un festival

Fermato un uomo con 121 smartphone nella borsa: erano tutti stati rubati durante un festival (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) La Guardia di Finanza di Como ha sequestrato 121 smartphone a un ricettatore che tentava di portarli in Italia: erano tutti stati rubati durante la Street parade 2024 di Zurigo.
