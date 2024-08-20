Cybertruck UP Invincible: la Zombie Apocalypse non gli fa paura (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) Se pensate che il Cybertruck non sia abbastanza vistoso, Unplugged Performance ha la soluzione per voi Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
- Cybertruck UP Invincible: la Zombie Apocalypse non gli fa paura - Il cybertruck sicuramente non passa inosservato per dimensioni e design. Per chi volesse andare oltre, Unplugged Performance, un preparatore americano specializzato nel modding di vetture Tesla, ha ... dmove
- Finally, A Tesla Cybertruck For Real Billionaires (Apocalypse Bunker Not Included) - It’s armored, it has a generator that runs on jet fuel and its makers claim it can protect occupants from 14.5mm rounds. msn
- Cybertruck becomes "Apocalypse ready" with frunk-mounted generator - The upgrades are said to be aimed at government and defense applications and make the cybertruck "go-anywhere" ready. The announcement noted civilian use as well. The upgrades build off the invincible ... greencarreports
