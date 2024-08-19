Trailblazers Choose VinFast: Early Adopters on the VF 8 (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 August 2024 - VinFast, Vietnam's trailblazing automaker, is making waves in the electric vehicle scene with its VF 8 model. While it might not be a household name in Europe yet, the VF 8 offers a unique blend of style, technology, and value that's catching the eyeLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Trailblazers Choose VinFast: Early Adopters on the VF 8 - VinFast is leveraging this advantage to produce EVs that can compete on the global stage. Vingroup's chairman, the billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, has publicly announced his intention to invest in VinFast until “he runs out of money”. Early adopters like Asimane, from both Europe and Vietnam, are sharing their experiences, highlighting why the VF 8 could be a smart choice in today's fast-paced automotive world. liberoquotidiano
Video Trailblazers ChooseVideo Trailblazers Choose