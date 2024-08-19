SteamOS su Rog Ally è il segnale che Microsoft deve darsi una svegliata (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) La beta 3.6.9 di SteamOS indica la volontà, confermata da Valve, di iniziare a supportare anche i concorrenti della Steam Deck come la Rog Ally di Asus. Può essere la spinta giusta per suonare la sveglia a Microsoft Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
- Valve Plans To Bring SteamOS To Rival Windows-Powered Gaming Handheld Devices: Know More - Valve has its own handheld device for the gaming segment but offering steamos for third-party brands could put it in competition with Windows. news18
- Hey students, you should consider a gaming handheld like Legion Go or ROG Ally instead of a laptop — yes, really - If you need a computer for school, you might want to consider a Windows 11 gaming handheld rather than a laptop. Here's why. msn
- SteamOS, non solo Steam Deck: presto anche su Rog Ally e rivali, Valve conferma - Valve sembra avere l'ambizione di rendere il proprio sistema operativo il riferimento principale per le console handheld. hdblog
Video SteamOS RogVideo SteamOS Rog