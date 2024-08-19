Fonte : tuttoandroid di 19 ago 2024

Snapdragon 8 Gen4 e 80W di ricarica promette bene questo futuro tablet

Snapdragon 8 Gen4 e 80W di ricarica, promette bene questo futuro tablet (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Secondo un informatore, Red Magic Gaming tablet 3 uscirà l'anno prossimo portando un netto salto in avanti in termini di prestazioni. L'articolo Snapdragon 8 Gen4 e 80W di ricarica, promette bene questo futuro tablet proviene da TuttoAndroid.
