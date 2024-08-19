Pacific Rim: Legendary annuncia lo sviluppo della serie prequel (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Legendary Entertainment ha annunciato che è in fase di sviluppo una serie prequel del film Pacific Rim, ecco i primi dettagli del progetto. Pacific Rim avrà una serie prequel prodotta da Legendary Entertainment. Il progetto esplorerà le origini del franchise cinematografico e potrà contare sul lavoro di Eric Heisserer, già nel team di Tenebre e Ossa e Bird Box. I primi dettagli dello show Lo sceneggiatore e produttore ha fondato recentemente una casa di produzione, Chronology, con Carmen Lewis, e ha stretto un accordo con Legendary per lavorare ad alcune delle proprietà intellettuali dello studio e altri progetti. Jason Clodfelter, presidente di Legendary Television, ha dichiarato: "Eric è un creatore incredibilmente talentuoso e prolifico, la cui esperienza all'insegna di successi significativi e commercialiLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Pacific Rim Sequel Series in Development - legendary Entertainment is developing a new pacific Rim sequel series in an effort to further expand the Kaiju franchise, as first reported by Variety. The television show will be an origin story and ... consequence
- Pacific Rim TV series in development from Arrival screenwriter - Fire up the Jaegers! Variety reports that legendary Entertainment is developing a pacific Rim TV series with Academy Award-winning screenwriter Eric Heisserer. Heisserer recently entered a first-look ... msn
- Pacific Rim Origin Prequel Series Under Development as Kaiju Franchise Continues to Grow - legendary is bringing back pacific Rim in the form of a new series that aims to explore the kaiju franchise’s origins. First details about the prequel series come from Variety, which reports that the ... in.ign
Video Pacific RimVideo Pacific Rim