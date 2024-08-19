Fonte : movieplayer di 19 ago 2024

Pacific Rim | Legendary annuncia lo sviluppo della serie prequel

Pacific Rim: Legendary annuncia lo sviluppo della serie prequel (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Legendary Entertainment ha annunciato che è in fase di sviluppo una serie prequel del film Pacific Rim, ecco i primi dettagli del progetto. Pacific Rim avrà una serie prequel prodotta da Legendary Entertainment. Il progetto esplorerà le origini del franchise cinematografico e potrà contare sul lavoro di Eric Heisserer, già nel team di Tenebre e Ossa e Bird Box. I primi dettagli dello show Lo sceneggiatore e produttore ha fondato recentemente una casa di produzione, Chronology, con Carmen Lewis, e ha stretto un accordo con Legendary per lavorare ad alcune delle proprietà intellettuali dello studio e altri progetti. Jason Clodfelter, presidente di Legendary Television, ha dichiarato: "Eric è un creatore incredibilmente talentuoso e prolifico, la cui esperienza all'insegna di successi significativi e commerciali
