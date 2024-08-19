Highlights Leicester City-Tottenham 1-1: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Gli Highlights della partita tra Leicester City e Tottenham, finita in parità per 1-1. Le due squadre iniziano così la loro avventura nella stagione 2024/2025 del campionato inglese di Premier League, portando a casa un punto a testa. Ad andare in rete nel corso della serata sono stati Porro, al minuto 29, e poi Vardy, per il pareggio del 57esimo minuto. Nel VIDEO, le migliori azioni dell’incontro: Highlights Leicester City-Tottenham 1-1: Premier League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
