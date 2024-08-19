Blake Lively, Britney Spears e le altre: tu chiamali, se vuoi, omaggi (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) Abiti iconici di grandi dive del passato vengono indossati dalle star di oggi: è anche così che le dive 3.0 omaggiano i loro oggetti di cultoLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- Carr and Hill shine in Saints preseason loss to the 49ers - Carr orchestrated a 16-play, 95 yard scoring drive. New Orleans converted two fourth downs on the series. The second one, a Taysom Hill 1-yard touchdown run on a fullback dive. fox8live
- MLB Sleeper Player Picks & Predictions: Sunday (8/18) - The Sleeper app has plenty of value for today’s MLB slate. While it can get a bit overwhelming trying to find plays on a day with a full slate, that’s why I’m here. I’ve done the work for you and will ... msn
- MLB DFS Picks & Player Prop Bets: Sunday (8/18) - This is one of the final Sunday slates where we won’t have to battle with the NFL. What we need to consider is that the prize pools are about to plummet when football season starts. That is an ... msn
Video Blake LivelyVideo Blake Lively