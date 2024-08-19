A yacht with 22 people onboard sank off the coast of Sicily: one dead, six missing (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) A super yacht with 22 people onboard sank off the coast of Sicily after being struck by an unexpectedly violent storm off the region capital Palermo. Fifteen people were rescued from the 56-metre sailing boat Bayesian by coastguard patrol boats and firefighters, including a one-year-old childLeggi tutta la notizia su europa.todayNotizie su altre fonti
