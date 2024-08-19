7th CIIE and Hongqiao Forum Shine Spotlight on High-Standard Opening up (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
With a theme centered on encouraging Opening up and advancing inclusive economic globalization, the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) will serve as a vital stage in showcasing China's commitment to High-Standard Opening up, in tandem with the China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year. Slated for November 2024 in Shanghai, a series of parallel-sessions will convene international leaders, top economists, and entrepreneurs to tackle global challenges and exchange insights. Hongqiao Forum's Theme and Topics Unveiled Running concurrently with the annual CIIE, the 7th HQF will be held under the theme of "High-Standard Opening up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
