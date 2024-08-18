Testo, traduzione e significato di Die with a Smile, la nuova ballad di Lady Gaga con Bruno Mars (Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) Lady Gaga, dopo l'esibizione alla cerimonia d'apertura dei Giochi Olimpici 2024 di Parigi con Mon Truc en Plume, ha pubblicato nelle scorse ore Die with a Smile, il nuovo singolo con Bruno Mars. Qui Testo, traduzione e significato della canzone. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Die With a Smile, la traduzione e il testo della canzone di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Di recente Lady Gaga è apparsa alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024, per una performance sulle rive della Senna. A settembre l’artista sarà a Venezia per presentare Joker 2 alla Mostra del Cinema 2024. [Intro: Lady Gaga] (Ooh, ooh) [Verse 1: Bruno Mars] I, I just woke up from a dream Where you and I had to say goodbye And I don’t know what it all means But since I survived, I realized [Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars] Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow Nobody’s promised tomorrow So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night Like it’s the last night [Chorus: Bruno Mars] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga] (Ooh, ooh) [Verse 2: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream I don’t even wanna do this anymore ‘Cause you already know what you mean to me And our love’s the only one worth fighting for [Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow Nobody’s promised tomorrow So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night Like it’s the last night [Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Bridge: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Both] Right next to you Next to you Right next to you Oh-oh [Chorus: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Outro: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] (Ooh, ooh) I’d wanna be next to you Bruno Mars nel video di Die With a SmileThe post Die With a Smile, la traduzione e il testo della canzone di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars appeared first on CinemaSerieTV. cinemaserietv
