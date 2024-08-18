Le Brat Girls tornano di moda | uno stile di vita che ha radici storiche profonde

Leggi tutta la notizia su lifeandpeople

(Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) Life&People.it Il termine ““, che sta spopolando sui social, – identifica “ragazze disobbedienti” o “mocciose” -, viene spesso utilizzato per descrivere una giovane donna che si comporta in modo anticonvenzionale, egocentrico e ribelle. La definizione può avere una connotazione negativa, identificando il soggetto in questione difficile da gestire, poco rispettoso delle regole e delle aspettative sociali. Tuttavia, nel contesto dello slang e della cultura pop, il termine ha assunto un significato ironico e talvolta celeivo. In questa accezione, essere unaGirl significa rifiutare i ruoli tradizionali, abbracciare la propria autonomia e non aver paura di esprimere i propri desideri e le proprie opinioni.