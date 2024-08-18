Fonte : today di 18 ago 2024

All' ippodromo la sfida tra tirannosauri | le immagini della T-Rex Race

All'ippodromo la sfida tra tirannosauri: le immagini della T-Rex Race (Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) Paese che vai, tradizioni che trovi. All'ippodromo di Washington è andata in scena la T-Rex Race. Si tratta di una corsa nella quale i concorrenti indossano costumi da dinosauro. Teatro della surreale competizione l'impianto di Emerald Downs.  Alla gara assiste, come nelle competizioni reali, un
