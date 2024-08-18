All'ippodromo la sfida tra tirannosauri: le immagini della T-Rex Race (Di domenica 18 agosto 2024) Paese che vai, tradizioni che trovi. All'ippodromo di Washington è andata in scena la T-Rex Race. Si tratta di una corsa nella quale i concorrenti indossano costumi da dinosauro. Teatro della surreale competizione l'impianto di Emerald Downs. Alla gara assiste, come nelle competizioni reali, unLeggi tutta la notizia su todayNotizie su altre fonti
- Celebration of Scotty the T-Rex's 'un-earthing' day held at RSM - A celebration of the un-earthing of Scotty the t-rex took place on Friday at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM). regina.ctvnews.ca
- 'T. rex' Mikel Landa hungry for Vuelta a España podium in rebranded QuickStep team - Longstanding Grand Tour star Mikel Landa has said he has 'unfinished business' with the Vuelta a España, where after supporting Remco Evenepoel in the Tour de France, the Basque now has a chance to ... cyclingnews
- ARRIVANO I T-REX ALLA VUELTA: LA SOUDAL QUICK - STEP SI CHIAMERA' T-REX QUICK- STEP - Vittima di una caduta avvenuta ieri durante la 3a tappa del Giro di Polonia, Nicolas Debaumarchais è stato ricoverato in ospedale a Polanica-Zdrój, al confine con la Repubblica Ceca. Soffre di ... tuttobiciweb
Video All ippodromoVideo All ippodromo