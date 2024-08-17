Estate a CityLife, nel mall griffato dall’archistar non solo turisti ma anche “forzati” d’agosto (Di sabato 17 agosto 2024) Milano – turisti da ogni parte del mondo e milanesi “forzati” a rimanere in città. Il pubblico che ieri ha scelto di fare tappa a CityLife Shopping Distict. Un discreto passaggio nel grande mall coperto su 2 livelli, progettato da “Zaha Hadid Architects”, che offre su una superficie di 32mila metri quadri la scelta fra ottanta negozi, venti fra ristoranti e bar, sette sale cinema e un supermercato.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornoNotizie su altre fonti
- Estate a CityLife, nel mall griffato dall’archistar non solo turisti ma anche “forzati” d’agosto - Il pubblico che ieri ha scelto di fare tappa a citylife Shopping Distict. Un discreto passaggio nel grande mall coperto su 2 livelli, progettato da “Zaha Hadid Architects”, che offre su una superficie ... ilgiorno
- Mega Summer Savings, Back-to-School Bonanza and Summer Island Fun at Deerfields Mall - Abu Dhabi, UAE - [2 July 2024] - Deerfields mall is set to become the ultimate destination for families this summer, offering an unparalleled blend of shopping, entertainment, and educational ... godubai
- Even More To Explore With All-New DSS Adventures And Last Chances To Experience Amazing Pocket-Friendly Fun This Summer - Plus, everyone across the city can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSS news on the Dubai Summer Surprises website. The DSS Surprise Prize Competition brings a thrilling chance to win an ... godubai
Video Estate CityLifeVideo Estate CityLife