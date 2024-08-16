L’app Pixel Screenshots è già qui: potete scaricarla e provarla in anteprima (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Tramite il download manuale dell'APK è possibile provare in anteprima la nuova app Pixel Screenshots e le sue funzionalità, ad eccezione di quelle basate su IA, esclusive dei Pixel 9. L'articolo L’app Pixel Screenshots è già qui: potete scaricarla e provarla in anteprima proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
