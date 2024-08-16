Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged ha un data d’uscita (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Revolution Software è entusiasta di annunciare che i giocatori, sia i fan originali che i nuovi giocatori, potranno esplorare le strade parigine in cerca di avventure il prossimo autunno: lo sviluppatore ha infatti confermato che Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged sarà lanciato su PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch e PC giovedì 19 settembre 2024. Un sostanziale miglioramento di una delle avventure più popolari di tutti i tempi, Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged è stato presentato con grande clamore alla Gamescom 2023 di Colonia. Una versione completamente rivitalizzata e “riformata” dell’avventura originale di George e Nico, che porterà i giocatori dai suggestivi viali della capitale francese alle montagne misteriose della Siria, alle coste assolate della Spagna e a tutta una serie di splendide località intermedie.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
