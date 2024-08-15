Spazio, la Russia lancia un cargo verso la ISS (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) La Russia ha lanciato con successo un cargo spaziale verso la Stazione Spaziale Internazionale dal Kazakistan. La navicella cargo Progress MS-28 è partita dal cosmodromo di Baikonur, trasportando rifornimenti alla ISS. Dopo la dissoluzione dell'Unione Sovietica nel 1991, la Russia ha affittato il Cosmodromo di Baikonur dal Kazakistan e continua ad utilizzarlo per la maggior parte dei suoi lanci spaziali.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
