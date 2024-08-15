Coventry-Oxford United venerdì 16 agosto 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

(Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) Dopo il buon campionato scorso, in cui si classificò al nono posto, ilè accreditato di buone chance di poter quantomeno lottare per la zona playoff. Gli Sky Blues restarono in alto a lungo, crollando però nelle ultime sei giornate nelle quali fecero solo un punti. Furono forse distratti al percorso fatto in FA InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e