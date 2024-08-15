Coventry-Oxford United (venerdì 16 agosto 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) Dopo il buon campionato scorso, in cui si classificò al nono posto, il Coventry è accreditato di buone chance di poter quantomeno lottare per la zona playoff. Gli Sky Blues restarono in alto a lungo, crollando però nelle ultime sei giornate nelle quali fecero solo un punti. Furono forse distratti al percorso fatto in FA InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
