Rose Harvey ha corso la maratona alle Olimpiadi con una gamba rotta: “È stato straziante” (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) La britannica Rose Harvey ha corso quasi tutta la maratona delle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024 con un gamba rotta: "È stata una dolorosissima agonia ma non potevo mollare". La storia incredibile della maratoneta che ha scoperto la corsa solo durante il lookdown e quattro anni dopo si ritrova a realizzare il sogno olimpico. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Team GB star completed Olympics marathon with broken leg: ‘Downhills were hell!’ - Team GB’s rose harvey competed the women’s marathon at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with a broken leg and says the ‘downhills were hell’. The 31-year-old runner completed Sunday’s race in two hours ... metro.co.uk
- Olympic distance runner Rose Harvey reveals she ran the marathon in Paris on a broken leg - This is is just horrifying and wild at the same time. rose harvey of Great Britain finished 78th in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's marathon event with a time of 2:51:03, but it turned out there was a ... sports.yahoo
