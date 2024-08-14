Knox Manage ora supporta Samsung Galaxy Watch7 e Galaxy Watch Ultra (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) Samsung ha annunciato che Knox Manage consente ora agli amministratori di configurare, tracciare e gestire da remoto gli smartWatch L'articolo Knox Manage ora supporta Samsung Galaxy Watch7 e Galaxy Watch Ultra proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Samsung Galaxy A06 complete specs leaks online - The leaked specs suggest a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with a 720×1600 resolution. Unlike some recent budget offerings, the refresh rate appears to be stuck at a standard 60Hz. Powering the phone will be ... gizmochina
- Samsung rolls out Knox Manage support for Galaxy smartwatches - Samsung announced its knox Manager cross-platform enterprise mobility management solution now supports devices with Wear OS 4.0 and higher. phonearena
- Samsung offers $1M bounty for ethical hackers to crack Knox Vault - Samsung is offering a $1M payout to anyone who can successfully find and exploit security vulnerabilities in its knox Vault processor and storage offering. biometricupdate
