Honor, a fine agosto arriva il controllo dello smartphone con lo sguardo (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) Sta per debuttare anche fuori dalla Cina la funzionalità che utilizza gli occhi per aprire app e notifiche. Ma restano riserve su privacy e sicurezzaLeggi tutta la notizia su wiredNotizie su altre fonti
- Pedro Almodóvar to Receive 2024 San Sebastian Donostia Career Achievement Award - In addition to receiving the award, Almodóvar will present his latest film, "The Room Next Door," starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. variety
- Caldwell Arts Academy achieves prestigious Lighthouse Certification - Tyler ISD's Caldwell Arts Academy was honored in June for achieving the distinguished recognition of being a FranklinCovey Education Leader In Me Legacy School. This prestigious designation is the ... tylerpaper
- HONOR 200 Pro review: Premium smartphone experience with a steep price tag - honor 200 Pro stands out as a high-end smartphone, offering a balanced combination of design, performance, and features. However, in the face of competition, its price of Rs 57,999 may seem steep ... business-standard
Video Honor fineVideo Honor fine