Una demo per Nowhere (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Lo sviluppatore indipendente Midnight Forge è oggi entusiasta di annunciare che la demo per PC del suo prossimo titolo horror poliziesco Nowhere sarà disponibile per il download tramite Steam giovedì 15 agosto. In concomitanza con l’annuncio, è stato pubblicato un nuovissimo trailer della demo che offre un assaggio dei terrori che attendono coloro che sono abbastanza coraggiosi da affrontare il caso nel corso di questa settimana. Nowhere è un gioco hardcore-detective-horror di prossima uscita, che fonde senza sforzo un gameplay investigativo coinvolgente, meccaniche classiche da survival horror e una narrazione ricca e misteriosa con un’ambientazione nordica altamente atmosferica. Ambientato nelle profondità delle foreste norvegesi, il gioco vede i giocatori calarsi nelle scarpe da trekking di un detective a caccia di un gruppo di turisti scomparsi.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
