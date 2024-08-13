Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 13 ago 2024

Topaz una spy story mozzafiato negli anni ' 60

Topaz, una spy story mozzafiato negli anni '60 (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Topaz Sky suspense  ore 23.25 con Frederick Stafford,  Karin Dor e Michel Piccoli. Regia di Alfred  Hitchcock. Produzione USA 1969.  Durata: 2 ore e 23  minuti LA TRAMA anni 60 . Un agente  francese  è spesso utilizzato dalla CIA  perchè  è  sempre un passo avanti  agli altri. Fanno  bene. L'agente  scopre che a Cuba  i castristi stanno installando  missili  puntati  verso  gli  USA.  A Parigi smaschera un'organizzazione  spionistica  chiamata  Topaz  al servizio di  Mosca. Essere un passo avanti a  volte è doloroso. L'agente  scopre  che  uno dei capi di Topaz  è l'amante della  moglie. PERCHE' VEDERLO   perchè  anche se non è un Hitchcock d'annata (il maestro  del  brivido ormai stava  invecchiando) ha sempre una marcia in  più  rispetto a tanti  spionistici del periodo (gli anni 60  furono l'era di James Bond).
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Pulsar Provides an Update for Operational Activities Currently Underway at the Topaz and Tunu Helium Projects - Inc. (TSXV:PLSR & OTCQB:PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), provides an operational update for its topaz project in Minnesota, and Tunu project in Greenland. At topaz, acquisition of a 20.4km (12.7 ... finance.yahoo

  • Most popular character picks in Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Apocalyptic Shadow - T he Honkai Star Rail 2.4 patch's Apocalyptic Shadow was recently refreshed. Shortly following its reset, X user @StarRailVerse1 shared a post that showcased the character pick ra ... msn

  • Students are back to class this week, and high school football returns this Friday - WCSD students return to class on Monday; drivers should take caution around schools and in residential neighborhoods in the mornings and afternoons. rgj

Video di Tendenza
Video Topaz una
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.