Mia le Roux prima Miss Sudafrica sorda | sarà anche la prima reginetta con disabilità a Miss Universo

Mia le Roux, prima Miss Sudafrica sorda: sarà anche la prima reginetta con disabilità a Miss Universo (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Miss Sudafrica 2024 è Mia le Roux: sarà lei a rappresentare il Paese a Miss Universo. La reginetta è sorda e indossa un impianto cocleare.
