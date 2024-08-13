Mia le Roux, prima Miss Sudafrica sorda: sarà anche la prima reginetta con disabilità a Miss Universo (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Miss Sudafrica 2024 è Mia le Roux: sarà lei a rappresentare il Paese a Miss Universo. La reginetta è sorda e indossa un impianto cocleare. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- PHOTO: Mia le Roux’s boyfriend responds to her Miss SA win - Mia le roux's boyfriend, Luke Ten Oever took to his Instagram on Monday to respond to her being crowned miss SA 2024. thesouthafrican
- Exclusive: What’s next for Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert - miss SA Natasha Joubert reveals what's next for her after passing down the crown to her successor Mia le roux on Saturday 10 August. msn
- How to make Miss SA Mia le Roux’s favourite food - To make the curry paste, peel, roughly chop and place the garlic, onions and ginger in a food processor. Add the zest of the lemon and squeeze the juice into the processor. Trim and add the chillies, ... iol.co.za
Video Mia RouxVideo Mia Roux